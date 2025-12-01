The Palestine Chronicle

Carlé Costa
Dec 2

Israel has absolute impunity till the date from the international institutions to do whatever its wants at any cost, bound to no limits neither laws, with the support of the world regimes (increasingly fascists) with few exceptional exceptions ... The world population has taken the matter in their hands because their governments are absolutely lost and bought by zionist powers. As the article is expressing, the direction of the zionist entity is homicidal and the threat of using their nuclear weapons is more than horrific and dangerous: it is an aberration as the Genocide itself.

It seems that only what we, the common people, can do to press our governments and to isolate in every dimension of life the zionist racist homicidal supremacist state are the only way at hand, and we must not decay in our efforts and decisively take action to stop the "life as usual" stupidness trend and lazyness to change what at hand is. It is on us, as the italian workers and citizens has acknowledge, taken the streets and use our common force: our work.

No more open doors for zionist enterprises, artists, flights, soldiers, politicians. The world must be littlier and littlier to them.

Jacqueline Holden
Dec 2Edited

The whole world is fully aware of just how depraved and demented Israel the war mongering state has become; given what they have done and their complete lack of remorse, i conclude the 2 state solution is dead and instead the world must move to the total dismantlement of the Zionist colonial experiment that is Israel.

