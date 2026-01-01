As the new year began, one question remained: would the world hear these simple wishes, or would it leave them hanging for yet another year?

At the start of a new year, the people of Gaza were not seeking grand dreams or deferred luxuries. Their wishes may have appeared simple on the surface, yet they were weighed down by loss, destruction, and a long, painful wait.

After years of devastating war that pushed the Gaza Strip decades backward, Gazans stood at the threshold of a new year burdened by unanswered questions: Would the wars truly end? Would life ever return to what it once was? And would they finally be allowed to live like the rest of humanity?

Bisan Zuhd, a 29-year-old woman from Gaza City, told The Palestine Chronicle that her first wish was “for the Strip to return to how it was before the war — or at the very least, for life to start moving forward again.”

Bisan’s words, like those of many others, captured the aspirations of an entire generation that grew up under bombardment and displacement, deprived of life’s most basic necessities. The war did not only destroy buildings; it disrupted education and placed the dreams of thousands of young men and women on hold.

For Maryam Salem, 36, her only wish was to reunite her family. She told The Palestine Chronicle that the new year would not truly begin until her brother — stranded in Egypt since the war began — was able to return.

“When the bombing started, my brother, his wife, and their daughter left through the Rafah crossing after paying a large sum for coordination,” Maryam explained. “He did it out of fear for his family’s safety, but the separation has been heartbreaking.”

She added, “Since that day, we have lived in a constant state of waiting — longing, worry, and fear. We followed the news every day, hoping the crossing would open and they would return to our arms. We wanted nothing more than to be together.”

For Maryam, as for thousands of other families, the war was not merely a series of numbers in news bulletins. It was the tearing apart of families and a forced separation that stretched on for months.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Mohammad Qudeih, an elderly farmer, told The Palestine Chronicle that he had placed his hopes for the beginning of 2026 on the second phase of the ceasefire — one that might allow him to return to his land east of Khan Younis, classified as a “yellow zone.”

“The war has not truly ended,” he said. “We are still prevented from returning, and our land and farms remain buried beneath the rubble.”

Mohammad said he hoped that “American pressure would force Israel to withdraw from our areas so that we could finally breathe again.”

For him, returning was not simply about going back to a house; it was about reclaiming a deep and intimate connection to the land.

“I wanted to clear the rubble with my own hands and cultivate my land again,” he said. “This is the life I know.”

His words echoed the suffering of thousands of farmers who had lost both their land and their livelihoods.

On a personal level, my wishes were inseparable from this bleak reality. At the start of the new year, all I hoped for was that the Rafah land crossing would be opened permanently, and that patients would be allowed to leave Gaza to receive medical treatment.

My father, like so many others, needed care that was unavailable inside the Strip due to Israeli restrictions on patient exit and the blockade on medicine entry — especially cancer medications. I wished for relief from their pain, and for an end to the daily anxiety caused by medicine shortages and the fear that treatment would come too late.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza on October 10, the humanitarian situation remained catastrophic.

The population continued to suffer from a severe shortage of potable water, an almost complete electricity blackout, and the collapse of health services, while hundreds of thousands remained displaced — living in shelters or amid the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Iman Al-Masri, a 43-year-old mother of three, told us about this daily struggle as she carried two gallons of water in her hands.

“We were not asking for the impossible,” she said. “We only wanted a decent life — basic services to be restored, and to feel that we were human beings.”

She added in a weary voice, “As women, our dignity has been stripped away under the weight of war and endless responsibilities. We wanted to live without humiliation — without water queues, and without constant fear for our children.”

In Gaza, the new year was not measured by celebrations or fireworks, but by how close it brought people to a life that resembled normalcy. The wishes of Gazans were not political demands; they were deeply human ones — safety, reunion, medical care, education, and water.

As the new year began, one question remained: would the world hear these simple wishes, or would it leave them hanging for yet another year?