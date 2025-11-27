The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
Nov 27

A poignant and sobering analysis. It is becoming increasingly clear that the first step to freeing Palestine and the entire Muslim world is by destroying the regimes that currently rule the surrounding nations and the Gulf. They are all traitors, more interested in accumulating wealth than helping their people thrive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
Nov 28

Money Corrupts All.

The love of pleasure and the fear of pain is the essence of Trumps Art of the Pragmatist Deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture