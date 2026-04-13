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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
34m

Another report. More Epstein immunity. More silent nations continuing to trade with the war criminals. Except for the Axis of Resistance raising the economic cost of genocide.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
4h

Bless these poor souls 🙏🏻❤️

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