Ray Joseph Cormier
4h

My X to Carney on January 28

@MarkJCarney @CanadianPM

Prime Minister Carney,

Yesterday, I posted a comment in The Toronto Star applauding the political courage of your Davos speech. I noted that you, unlike others, seemed to fear God more than a man.

That applause has curdled into dismay.

Your statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day contained this line: "Today, we remember the consequences of ignorance, hatred, and complicity – and acknowledge that looking away is not a passive act, but an active betrayal."

Sir, you have written your own indictment.

For you are looking away. The world sees the genocide in Gaza—enabled by arms from allies including Canada—yet you refuse to name it. Your speech was a monument to past horrors while actively being complicit in a present one. This is not passive; it is, by your own definition, an active betrayal.

The Nazis had no value for Jewish life. Your moral failure lies in having no public value for Palestinian life today. Your subordination to the Israeli hegemon voids the courage you displayed at Davos. In God's balances, the weight of this omission crushes your earlier words.

You are in a minority position today because of this failure. I warned you of this last Easter. The consequence remains.

The greatest incitement to antisemitism in our time is not memory, but the present-day genocide being conducted in the name of Jewish safety. Your silence fuels both.

The Plains of Abraham speak of struggle and consequence. You stand on them, giving speeches about healing, while your policy aids in massacre.

This is your moment of accounting. The world is watching. Will you continue to look away?

This History from the Balfour Declaration on ALL SOULS DAY, November 2, 1917 leading to the Genocide Today was posted February 1.

https://rayjc.com/2026/02/01/the-final-judgment-executing-the-fifty-year-foreclosure/

Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
4h

As he was in charge of the bank of England I didn’t see him as the great white hope for Canada. My Canadian friend values him. Been disappointed at his position on Palestine. Thought his problems with Trump might make him question the US role. As to Europe they have been mainly useless despite the vast numbers of their populations being against Israel

