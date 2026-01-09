A widening boycott of Adelaide Writers’ Week has erupted after organizers removed Palestinian Australian author Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah from the program.

A growing number of writers have withdrawn from the Adelaide Writers Week scheduled for next month after the organizers decided to remove Palestinian Australian author and academic Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah from the lineup, citing “cultural sensitivity” concerns following the Bondi attack.

The decision has triggered widespread backlash and a growing boycott of the event leading the Adelaide Festival Board to “temporarily” unpublish the list of participants and events from its website.

“In respect of the wishes of the writers who have recently indicated their withdrawal from the Writers’ Week 2026 program, we have temporarily unpublished the list of participants and events while we work through changes to the website,” the organizers stated online.

‘Culturally Sensitive’

The Adelaide Festival Board issued a statement on Thursday saying that fo…