Hamas has accused Israel of escalating ceasefire violations in Gaza, including civilian killings, displacement, and aid restrictions, warning that the truce is at risk of collapse.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israel for escalating violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, warning that continued breaches risk collapsing the already fragile truce.

In a statement issued Sunday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said Israeli forces continue to target civilians and advance beyond agreed deployment lines, particularly in areas around Khan Yunis, triggering renewed displacement of Palestinian residents.

Qassem pointed to an intensification of home demolitions in eastern Gaza, describing the policy as part of what he called an ongoing campaign of urban destruction and ethnic cleansing.

He also criticized Israel’s continued closure of the Rafah border crossing and the severe restrictions imposed on humanitarian aid, saying both measures represent clear violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last October.

“These systematic violations are aimed at undermining the agreement and deepening the suffering of our people in Gaza,” Qassem said.

The Hamas spokesperson urged ceasefire mediators and guarantor states to exert pressure on Israel to halt its violations and comply with the terms of the deal.

Palestinian authorities say hundreds of ceasefire breaches have been recorded since the truce came into effect, including deadly incidents and repeated obstructions to humanitarian assistance, amid worsening humanitarian conditions across the besieged territory.

According to official figures, Israeli forces have killed at least 420 Palestinians and wounded approximately 1,200 others since the ceasefire began.

The violations come in the aftermath of Israel’s war on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, which lasted more than two years and resulted in the killing of over 71,000 Palestinians, the injury of more than 171,000 others, and the destruction of roughly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

The United Nations has estimated the cost of reconstructing Gaza at approximately $70 billion.

