Hamas confirmed the assassination of Mohammed Awda, a senior Qassam commander killed with family members in Gaza City.

Key Developments

Hamas announced the martyrdom of senior Qassam commander Mohammed Awda, also known as Abu Amr.

Awda was killed alongside his wife and children in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City.

The movement described him as a foundational figure in its military wing and a key intelligence commander.

Hamas Announces Killing

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced on Tuesday the killing of senior Qassam commander Mohammed Awda, also known as Abu Amr, following an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City.

Hamas said Awda was killed alongside his wife and children in the attack, describing him as one of the foundational figures of the movement’s military wing and among the first generation of its commanders.

In its statement, Hamas said Awda “rose steadfast and proud in the fields of struggle and giving,” adding that he had spent more than three decades in what the movement described as a path of sacrifice, patience, and steadfastness.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that Awda was killed with his wife and his children, Yasser, Yahya, and Jamila, in the strike west of Gaza City.

For its part, Al-Jazeera reported that Hamas mourned Awda, his wife and two of his children, citing the movement’s statement.

The announcement followed earlier Israeli claims that Awda had been targeted in a raid in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel claimed he had recently assumed a top command role in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, though Hamas had not previously confirmed those Israeli claims before issuing its own statement mourning him.

A Life Away from the Spotlight

Awda was described by Hamas-linked accounts and Arab media reports as one of the earliest figures in the formation of the Qassam Brigades.

He worked alongside senior historical commanders, including Abu Muadh al-Namrouti, Mohammed al-Deif, and Sheikh Salah Shehadeh. For nearly thirty years, he remained close to several of the movement’s most prominent military leaders, outliving many of them while remaining largely unknown to the public.

Despite the seniority of his role, Awda rarely appeared in the media. Al Mayadeen noted that he lived his military life largely behind the scenes, with only one widely circulated image of him reportedly obtained by Israeli occupation forces after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Hamas said his long record included key roles across the military structure. In 2001, he became head of a central department in the military manufacturing branch. In 2009, he was appointed commander of the Al-Khulafa Battalion in the Central Camp area, before later serving as deputy commander of the Northern Brigade and head of combat intelligence at the central level.

From 2015 to 2020, Awda served as commander of the Northern Brigade. During that period, he was credited by the movement with helping build military capabilities and unify technical and specialized efforts.

He was also described as close to Mohammed al-Deif, who reportedly viewed him as a figure of trust, leadership, professionalism and competence.

Intelligence Role and Final Years

From 2020 until early 2022, Awda served as commander of support weapons and combat services. From 2022 through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood until his assassination, he served as commander of military intelligence within the Qassam Brigades.

Hamas said he was also one of the pillars of the movement’s national security system, both internally and externally, and was responsible for one of its most sensitive files.

In that role, Awda reportedly prepared strategic intelligence assessments and relied on specialists, advisers and experts. Documents submitted to the leadership were signed under his codename, ‘Yasser’.

Senior commanders reportedly viewed Awda as a future leader of the military apparatus. However, accounts close to him said he repeatedly avoided formal leadership positions and preferred collective, technical and specialized work.

According to Al Mayadeen, he was also known among close associates by the name ‘Al-Awza’, a nickname linked to older periods of armed activity and internal movement history.

Ongoing Ceasefire Violations

Awda’s assassination came amid continued Israeli attacks on Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on October 10, 2025.

Al Jazeera reported that the assassination took place twelve days after the killing of Qassam commander Ezzeddin al-Haddad in another Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Since the ceasefire began, Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israel has committed 3,005 violations, resulting in the killing of 910 Palestinians and the injury of 2,747 others.

The office also said Israel allowed only 48,973 aid trucks into Gaza out of 135,600 expected under the agreement, while only 5,636 Palestinians were permitted to travel out of 17,000 approved cases.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Al-Jazeera)