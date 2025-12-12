The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
silversurfer7@protonmail.com's avatar
silversurfer7@protonmail.com
5dEdited

This is yet another symptom of the evisceration by statist politics of any pretext to rule by law, and hardly the first. It’s always been par for the course for liberal western human rights organizations to sooner or later play both sides against the middle. They aren’t working in solidarity with the colonized, but to speciously represent themselves as being “above the fray”. And serving, whatever they think of their own institutional “integrity”, the implicit political purposes and consequences of such a stance— giving those engaged in wholesale extermination the space they need to keep mass murdering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
Ruth Wilkin's avatar
Ruth Wilkin
5d

Of course they do. We know that this was Israeli disinformation which has been debunked several times by different outlets including Israeli press.

Why on earth would an organisation like Amnesty put out a report bssed purely on Israeli disinformation.

I watched the Black Dress and Richard Saunder's documentary. I read the Haaretz investigation.

There is so much distortion and disinformation. I do find Hamas puts out statements based on fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture