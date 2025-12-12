The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October. (Photo: video grab, via Israeli army)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has denounced a new Amnesty International report accusing it of crimes against humanity, calling the findings biased, contradictory, and grounded in Israeli claims, while urging the organization to retract the document.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on Thursday rejected an Amnesty International report accusing it of committing crimes against humanity, saying the document contains serious inaccuracies, contradictions, and relies heavily on the Israeli narrative.

In a statement, Hamas said that “the report’s repetition of the occupation government’s lies and allegations regarding rape, sexual violence, and the mistreatment of prisoners confirms beyond any doubt that its goal is to incite, distort, and delegitimize the resistance by adopting the fascist occupation’s narrative—accusations that have been refuted by numerous international investigations and reports.”

The movement argued that the “motives behind this report are biased and suspicious,” claiming it contradicts verifiable facts documented by various human rights groups, including Israeli organizations.

Hamas urged Amnesty International “to withdraw this erroneous and unprofessional report, to avoid contributing to the distortion of facts or aligning with the occupation’s attempts to demonize the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance, and not to undermine ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, where the occupation’s actions are being examined under the charge of genocide.”

According to Hamas, multiple human rights organizations have established that hundreds of homes and facilities were destroyed by Israeli tanks and aircraft, and that many civilians alleged to have been killed by Palestinian fighters were in fact killed by Israeli forces under the Hannibal Protocol.

The movement further highlighted that Israel has barred international bodies and UN agencies from entering Gaza since the early days of the war, preventing independent investigative teams from accessing the field to document the situation on the ground.

Hamas argued that “this siege imposed on witnesses and evidence renders any report produced remotely incomplete and lacking in professionalism, since it cannot accurately determine responsibility for events as they occurred.”

Amnesty International Report

Amnesty International’s report, released on Thursday, accuses Hamas and other resistance groups of violating international humanitarian law and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during their October 7, 2023 attacks on the area surrounding the Gaza Strip.

In December 2024, Amnesty concluded that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, and it warned last November that Israel “continues to commit genocide” even after the US-brokered ceasefire reached in early October.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry categorically dismissed Amnesty’s findings, calling the accusations “false,” “fabricated,” and “based on lies.”

Under the ceasefire terms, Hamas and its allies agreed to release 47 captives taken on October 7, whether alive or deceased. All captives have now been released except for the body of one Israeli police officer.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 70,369 Palestinians—most of them civilians—according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, whose data the United Nations considers reliable.

