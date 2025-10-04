The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Golden's avatar
Michael Golden
Oct 16

A friend asked me why so many Jews still vote for Democrats. I told him it was a fair question, but that it would take me more than a minute to adequately explain it... "Trump, Israel, and Jewish-American Voters" on JEWDICIOUS: https://tinyurl.com/mr36hxeh 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Oct 5Edited

The Republican Party has long maintained an essentially unconditionally pro-Israel foreign policy. First-term Trump even appointed his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to head his administration’s Israel-Palestine portfolio (which created a conflict of interest via Jared).

But the neoliberal Democrats/DNC are not much (if at all) morally above Trump’s and the Republican Party’s unconditional political and military-arms support of Israel. ... In their phoniness (at least on this issue) the Democrats/DNC want to both have and eat their cake by recklessly arming/funding Israel’s blatant ethnic-cleansing of Gazans while also expecting the political support of pro-Palestinian and anti-war Arab, Muslim and Palestinian Americans, as the Democrats/DNC shamefully tried during the last presidential-election campaign.

The Biden/Harris administration had essentially been saying to the Israeli government and/or Israel Defense Forces: ‘Here are our best bombs for your unconditional use, as per usual; but, for the political and news-media record, I ask that you please do not use them against non-combatant civilians.’ … Israel’s reply undoubtedly was a figurative ‘Duly noted’ while continuing its brutal mass-slaughter business-as-usual, largely against Palestinian children.

While campaigning to become the next president, VP Kamala Harris’s publicized view on such reckless arming of Israel and its anti-Palestine onslaught was simply that, “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

With similarly great hatred and rage felt by Israelis following the brutal 10/7 Hamas attack, that simplistic mentality and war-monger justification was effectively utilized by the Cheney-Bush U.S. administration immediately after 9/11 — especially for the plainly unjustifiable American/British foreign invasion of oil-laden Iraq. (I refer to it as the Cheney-Bush administration, since it was mostly run by Cheney, with George W. essentially symbolically president.)

It feels a bit too convenient to be accidental.

Either way, it's difficult to believe the 10/7 attack was truly unexpected by Israeli intelligence, albeit it may have been deadlier than the hypothetical Israeli insiders had anticipated. Regardless of the increasingly self-compromised mostly-corporatized Western mainstream news-media (unlike genuinely independent news outlets) basically deeming it non-newsworthy, it's no real secret that Israeli officials had been warned in advance by at least one credible source.

Those Israeli lives lost may be considered by the increasingly immorally opportunistic prime minister, and ilk, as a good investment or return — i.e. the future mass cleansing of Palestinians from their land, followed by its annexation along with its coveted natural resources. The 10/7 assault conveniently enabled the Netanyahu government/IDF to justify or excuse extreme emergency war measures, then force through his/their ‘democratic reforms’ and do who-knows-what-more to Palestine.

It's also convenient for other Israeli power interests — particularly with western world governments and mainstream news-media basically falling into line and towing it. And who's going to be able to stop the Israel Defense Forces with their state-of-the-art American-taxpayer-supplied weaponry?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture