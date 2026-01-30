Former Israeli captive Eitan Mor said Israeli airstrikes repeatedly hit areas where he was held in Gaza. (Photos; Instagram, UN News. Design: PC)

A former Israeli captive said he survived Gaza by fleeing alongside a Hamas fighter during intense Israeli airstrikes, describing collapsing buildings and intelligence failures.

A former Israeli captive has described escaping intense Israeli bombardment in Gaza by running alongside a Hamas fighter, saying Israeli airstrikes caused buildings to collapse and nearly killed him.

Eitan Mor, an Israeli soldier taken captive during the events of October 7, 2023, told Israel’s Army Radio that repeated Israeli airstrikes struck areas where he was being held, placing his life in immediate danger.

“I was sitting in an apartment with Hamas fighters when an F-16 bombed a building next to us,” Mor said. “It destroyed a multi-story building. The building we were in started collapsing on us. Everyone was screaming. It felt like an earthquake.”

Mor said that during the chaos, one of the Hamas fighters handed him a weapon and instructed him to flee.

“He gave me the gun and said, ‘Run behind me,’” Mor recalled.

Asked by the radio host whether he considered shooting the fighter, Mor replied that survival left him no such option. “Shoot him and then what? What would I do afterward?” he said, adding that his life depended on staying close to him.

‘We Were All Running to Save Our Lives’

Mor said Israeli bombardment continued even after he was moved to another location.

“While I was still a captive, there was a Hamas fighter in front of me and two behind me. Suddenly, a building next to us in the street was bombed,” he said. “We were all running to save our lives.”

He described fleeing through dark streets as debris fell around them, saying he focused on not losing sight of the fighter ahead.

“I was running behind him, trying not to lose him,” Mor said. “At that moment, I realized the Israeli army didn’t know where I was. Intelligence had no idea.”

After his release, Mor said an Israeli intelligence officer confirmed that assessment.

“He told me, ‘Eitan, we didn’t know anything about you,’” Mor said.

Mor did not specify the exact location or timing of the incidents inside Gaza.

Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of killing several Israeli captives through indiscriminate aerial bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

More than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 171,000 others injured since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has continued military operations in Gaza, killing at least 492 Palestinians and injuring 1,356 others since the agreement, the ministry said.

(Anadolu, Israeli Media, PC)