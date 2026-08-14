He Quit Dell over Gaza: Alex Mitov on Refusing Complicity in Genocide

American tech worker Alex Mitov says he walked away from Dell after confronting the company’s ties to Israel and what he came to see as the US tech industry’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

In this episode of The FloodGate, host Robert Inlakesh speaks with Mitov about his decision to quit Dell, corporate complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza, the role of American technology companies, and the personal transformation that followed.

“My entire system was shocked,” Mitov recalls as he describes beginning to question what he had been told about Israel, Palestine and America’s role in supporting the Israeli military.

“I was living in a country built on lies,” he says.

Mitov discusses Dell, the US technology sector, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, American support for Israel, corporate responsibility, Palestine solidarity, and the moral choices facing workers who believe their companies are contributing to human rights abuses.

He also explains why he ultimately decided that continuing as before was no longer an option — and why he wanted to become, in his words, “the exact opposite of genocidal freaks.”

Watch the full conversation with Alex Mitov on The FloodGate, hosted by Robert Inlakesh.

#AlexMitov #Dell #Gaza #Palestine #Israel #GazaGenocide #TechIndustry #CorporateComplicity #RobertInlakesh #TheFloodGate

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