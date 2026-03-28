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DrBill's avatar
DrBill
4h

How telling! Openly belittling the entire Ummah, one muslim leader after another, for lack of more candid jargon! What is it going to take for the Arab and Islamic peoples to appreciate and understand that the demeted ole circus monkey and "Z" has ZERO respect for ALL peoples of different colors, faiths, and ethnicites? Only interested in others resources as in land, money, oil, and natural resources, in the end, as this is the perspective and worldview garnered by his entire racist administration. What is it going to take, ethical, moral, just people of the world? The complete schism needs to happen NOW! Clearly, the 2nd parting of the Red Sea signifying the return to the OLD world order in which the Islamic dynasties were amongst the most ADMIRED and RESPECTED, NOT feared, unlike what we are seeing emerging in real time the past year on the global stage.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
4h

Trump is a mentally deranged idiot and it only gets worse from here. For the safety of humanity,the only jacket he should be in is a straight jacket with a ball tied in his mouth. Sad. True.

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