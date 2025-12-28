Naim Qassem said the Resistance will not retreat or disarm, stressing that no further steps will be taken until Israel fully implements the ceasefire agreement and halts its violations.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Sunday that the Resistance would remain steadfast despite mounting pressure, stressing that threats, coercion, or external pressure would not force it to retreat from its position.

Speaking at the second anniversary of the death of resistance commander Mohammad Yaghi, Qassem addressed what he described as hostile forces and their allies, declaring that cooperation with “the most criminal forces on earth” would not alter the Resistance’s course.

“We will not retreat, we will not surrender, and we will defend our rights regardless of the cost,” he said, adding that the Resistance would ultimately achieve its objectives, even if over time.

Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah remains committed to defending Lebanon’s rights and interests, regardless of challenges or delays. He stressed that neither the Resistance nor the Lebanese state is obligated to take any further steps before Israel fulfills its commitments under the Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

He criticized calls for the Lebanese Army to act “with an iron fist” against its own population, noting that those promoting such demands were unsettled by the visible level of coordination between the Army and the Resistance.

‘If the South Falls, Lebanon Falls’

Qassem emphasized that immediate priorities include halting Israeli aggression by land, sea, and air; ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces; securing the release of Lebanese detainees; and rebuilding south Lebanon.

“If South Lebanon falls, Lebanon as a whole will fall,” he said, stressing that defending the South is a national responsibility shared by all Lebanese.

Reflecting on more than a year since the agreement came into force, Qassem said Lebanon had made repeated concessions while Israel continued to violate the terms. He noted that the Lebanese government had offered unilateral concessions, while Israel provided nothing in return.

Despite Lebanon’s compliance and the Resistance’s adherence to the agreement, he said, Israel has maintained incursions and violations, raising the question of the state’s response to recent incidents, including the kidnapping of officer Ahmed Shukr in Zahle.

“The Resistance and the state are no longer required to do anything before Israel fulfills its obligations,” Qassem said, warning against transforming the Lebanese state into a security arm serving Israeli interests.

‘The Eye of the Storm’

Qassem described Lebanon as standing “in the eye of the storm,” holding the United States and Israel responsible for the instability and crises facing the country.

He said Lebanon faces a decisive historical choice: submission to US and Israeli demands, which he argued would lead to fragmentation and external tutelage, or national renewal through the restoration of sovereignty and the expulsion of Israeli occupation forces.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s confidence in its path, Qassem said the Resistance would remain resilient and determined regardless of sacrifices.

Addressing adversaries directly, he said that recent confrontations revealed only a fraction of the Resistance’s true capabilities.

Qassem rejected calls for disarmament, describing them as part of a US-Israeli project, even when framed as demands for a state monopoly on weapons. He said such proposals are detached from reality as long as Israeli attacks continue.

Raising the issue of weapons amid ongoing aggression, he argued, serves Israeli interests and aims to dismantle the Resistance, weaken Lebanon’s defensive capabilities, create divisions with the Amal Movement, sow internal discord, entrench Israeli occupation at five disputed points, and allow continued killings without accountability.

“The enemy must implement the agreement and stop its violations,” Qassem said. “Only then can we discuss a national security strategy that genuinely serves Lebanon’s interests.”

Resistance and State-Building

Qassem reaffirmed the Lebanese people’s right to self-defense, stating that Hezbollah plays an active role in strengthening the state rather than undermining it.

He said the Resistance contributed to the liberation of Lebanon, particularly the South, through cooperation with the army, the people, and other national forces.

He added that Hezbollah has maintained integrity, avoided corruption, and remained committed to its social and national responsibilities.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)