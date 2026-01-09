Qassem and Araghchi held talks in Beirut on Israeli ceasefire violations, regional aggression, and strengthening Iran–Lebanon political and economic ties.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem met on Friday in Beirut with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was accompanied by an official delegation, in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that, during the meeting, Sheikh Qassem addressed the ongoing US-Israeli aggression, stressing Israel’s failure to comply with the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024, despite Lebanon’s full adherence to its obligations in areas south of the Litani River.

He warned that these violations reflect Israel’s expansionist agenda, citing statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referring to a so-called Greater Israel.

Sheikh Qassem said Israel would not achieve its objectives through continued aggression, pointing to the resilience of the Lebanese people and the Resistance in defending their land and returning to their villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to coordinating with the Lebanese state and army to end the occupation, halt ongoing aggression, secure the release of prisoners, and support reconstruction and state-building efforts.

For his part, Araghchi reportedly said that Tehran seeks to deepen relations with Lebanon on the basis of normal and friendly ties between sovereign states. He noted that the accompanying economic delegation reflects Iran’s intention to expand cooperation with Lebanon across multiple sectors.

Despite sanctions and external pressure on Iran, Araghchi underlined Tehran’s determination, referring to government measures expected to produce results in the near future.

He stressed that threats would not deter Iran from exercising its right to peaceful nuclear development or from strengthening its defensive capabilities, affirming that Iran, under the leadership of Ali Khamenei, remains steadfast in the face of challenges.

The meeting took place during Araghchi’s official visit to Lebanon, which began on January 8, 2026, marking his first visit to the country this year.

Araghchi’s First Visit to Lebanon in 2026

Ahead of the visit, Araghchi said the trip aimed to hold discussions and exchange views with Lebanese officials while strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries. He emphasized Iran’s continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and its respect for the positions of the Lebanese government.

At the start of his visit, Araghchi met with Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, Vice President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council. He then visited the shrine of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Araghchi later met with Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat to discuss strengthening economic and trade relations. Bisat said the Lebanese government remains open to expanding economic cooperation and foreign trade while respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence.

On January 9, Araghchi also held talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and President Joseph Aoun.

No Need for a Third Country

According to Al Mayadeen, Araghchi’s visit followed a public exchange with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji over the venue for bilateral talks. In December, Araghchi welcomed an invitation to visit Beirut but questioned the proposal to hold meetings in a third country, particularly between states that maintain full diplomatic relations.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi thanked Rajji for the invitation but described the reluctance to reciprocate with a visit to Tehran as bemusing.

He said that foreign ministers of countries with brotherly relations and full diplomatic ties do not require a neutral venue to meet. Referring to Lebanon’s situation under Israeli occupation and repeated ceasefire violations, Araghchi said he understood why his Lebanese counterpart might not be prepared to visit Tehran at this time.

Araghchi confirmed his readiness to visit Beirut and expressed hope that the trip would open a new chapter in Iran–Lebanon relations. He reiterated that Iran welcomes any discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties without the involvement of a third country.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)