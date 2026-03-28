The Palestine Chronicle

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
1h

Hezbollah are really helping decimate the weapons and soldiers of the IDF

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Jack Dezmen's avatar
Jack Dezmen
2h

Thank you Robert for your bravery and courage, you are a true example for many of us, may you receive the protection and strength needed at every moment. I pray for you

Thank you The Palestine Chronicle for the powerful work you’re doing.

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