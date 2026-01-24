The plane made two stopovers on its flight to Israel, first in Ireland and then in Bulgaria, the report stated, citing refueling as a possible reason.

The United States has deported eight Palestinians to the occupied West Bank, using a private jet owned by an Israeli-American businessman, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

According to several sources, the paper said on Thursday, the Palestinians were deported following an “an unusual request by Washington to Israel, allegedly for residing illegally in the United States.” It also cited a security source as saying that the request “was approved by the Shin Bet security service” after it was determined they “had no security background.”

The Palestinians, whose identities are not known, were transferred by US law enforcement personnel to the Israeli Prison Service’s prisoner escort unit. This unit then transported the deportees in a vehicle, accompanied by a representative from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, to a checkpoint near the illegal West Bank settlement of Modi’in Illit. They were then reportedly handed over to a Civil Administration official and later released.

Trump’s Real Estate Investment Partner

Haaretz confirmed that the private jet, owned by an Israeli-American businessman who is a partner in real estate investments with US President Donald Trump, was “apparently charted specifically” by American officials.

The case was described as “highly unusual” by sources cited by the paper, noting that deportations from the US are usually carried out via commercial flights.

Chartering a private jet costs approximately $15,000 per flight hour, based on market rates, the report stated. The cost of a round trip from the US to Israel is therefore estimated at around $300,000.

The plane made two stopovers on its flight to Israel, first in Ireland and then in Bulgaria, the report stated, citing refueling as a possible reason.

Handcuffed

In photos circulated online and obtained by Haaretz, one of the deportees is seen disembarking from the plane in handcuffs, with Israeli authorities waiting on the ground.

Last year, the White House announced that Trump had signed a presidential proclamation imposing further restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals into the US.

In particular, the US fully suspended the entry of foreign nationals seeking to enter the country “as immigrants and non-immigrants,” using a travel document that was issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

US authorities blocked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from attending the UN General Assembly session in New York in September by revoking his visa, along with 80 other Palestinian officials.

