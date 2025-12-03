The Palestine Chronicle

Dec 3

Does Hillary blame Monica 'Mossad' Lewinsky for her husband's past transgressions and disgraceful lies, or does she have someone else to blame every time the inevitable truth emerges? No, Hillary, you miserable, wicked, immoral wretch - your precious Israelis revealed their colours all by themselves, bragging about their evil deeds. They posted video after video documenting their kill and rape counts, and now they want the viewers to develop memory loss. Too late. Their arrogance is their own undoing.

The only pure propaganda we can see is the garbage you and your fellow marionettes for Israel churn out. Not only are the attempts lazy and sloppy, but they're unbelievably desperate. Every lie you utter only serves to dig your grave a little deeper, you sorry excuse for a human being. May the faces of every Palestinian child you murdered haunt you day and night until you never know a moment's peace.

Dec 3

Interesting when Israel has major control of most propaganda on social media platforms. Could it just be that the youth don't buy in to the BS anymore?

