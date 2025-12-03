Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has claimed that young Americans — including young Jewish Americans — hold increasingly critical views of Israel because they are being misled by “pure propaganda”. (Photo: video grab)

Clinton said it was “a serious problem” that young people were getting their information from social media, “particularly TikTok.”

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has claimed that young Americans — including young Jewish Americans — hold increasingly critical views of Israel because they are being misled by “pure propaganda” and “totally made up” videos on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Speaking at a summit in New York hosted by Israel Hayom on Tuesday, Clinton repeatedly suggested that widely documented information circulating online about Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza is fabricated, and expressed concern that students “don’t know the history and don’t understand.”

Clinton described it as “a serious problem” that young people rely heavily on social media for their information, despite the fact that the videos, documentation, and reporting she dismissed have been independently verified by journalists, human rights organizations, UN bodies, and legal experts investigating Israeli war crimes and genocide.

Claims of “Pure Propaganda”

Clinton argued that an “organized effort” began on October 8 to mislead the public about Israel’s actions, although she offered no evidence for this allegation.

She also insisted that supporters of Palestinian rights do not know “what river, what sea” refers to in the chant “From the River to the Sea,” characterizing students as uninformed rather than acknowledging the well-documented context of Israeli occupation and ongoing Palestinian displacement.

Clinton went on to say that Israel “had the worst PR of any group,” suggesting that criticism of Israeli actions stems from communications failures rather than the scale of destruction in Gaza, which has been described as unprecedented since World War II by humanitarian agencies.

She also said it was “very difficult” to engage in “reasonable discussion” with them because “they did not know history, they had very little context, and what they were being told on social media was not just one-sided, it was pure propaganda.”

Social Media Evidence vs. Clinton’s Assertions

More than 50 percent of young Americans receive their news primarily from social media — a trend Clinton framed as a threat to democracy. However, young people’s shifting views align closely with the findings of major human rights organizations, UN reports, the ICJ genocide case, and extensive independent investigations, whose conclusions directly contradict Clinton’s assertion that online content is “totally made up.”

Her comments come amid mounting frustration within pro-Israel political circles that Israel has been unable to control public opinion as the scale of the Gaza genocide has become visible worldwide.

Clinton’s criticism also stands in contrast to Israel’s extensive and documented use of social media influencers to shape public opinion during its assault on Gaza.

In recent months, Israel has been turning to social media influencers in what is seen as the information war surrounding its genocidal assault on Gaza, as well as a turning tide of opinion against the occupation state.

Last month, two US organizations lodged a formal complaint with the Department of Justice regarding “apparent violations” by a group of American social media influencers who appear to be operating as unregistered agents of the Government of Israel.

“So just pause on that for a second. They are seeing short-form videos, some of them totally made up, some of them not at all representing what they claim to be showing, and that’s where they get their information,” she added.

It was also reported in August that Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs escorted a group of influencers into Gaza under military guard, according to Israeli media. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that these hand-picked content creators were given privileged access to aid warehouses and distribution points. Their videos, polished and widely shared on Instagram, TikTok, and X, depicted rows of aid packages and convoys of trucks, casting the image of an efficient humanitarian operation, contrary to the reality on the ground.

According to Israel Hayom, the summit was hosted by American-Israeli billionaire Dr. Miriam Adelson who is a major Republican funder and top financier of the 2024 Trump campaign. Adelson, whose wealthy father was prominent in the Zionist Mapam Party, which aided in ethnically cleansing some 750,000 Palestinians from their homes between 1947-49, served in the Israeli military herself. She is also the publisher of Israel Hayom, Israel’s most-read newspaper.

Poll Shows Falling Sympathies for Israel

According to the results of a poll by Big Data Poll last month, sympathies for Israel have fallen “to a historic low” among registered voters in the United States, with “a plurality” of voters agreeing that “what Israel has done in Gaza amounts to genocide.”

The survey results on the question of “are your sympathies more with Israel or more with Palestine” show that just under 3 in 10 (29.1 percent) of US voters currently side with Israel while just over 2 in 10 (21.14 percent) now side with the Palestinians.

“In a clear indication of growing weariness over the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, the largest share of voters at 29.9% now say they sympathize with ‘Neither’,” the research company said in a statement.

In particular, the survey results also showed growing support among young Republicans aged 18-29 of whom 33.4 percent prefer Palestine over 27.9 percent who support Israel.

The shift is even more evident among President Donald Trump’s “America First” base, with 40.8 percent of 25-29 year-olds expressing sympathy for Palestine, and 24.5 percent expressing support for Israel. A total of 30.6 percent chose “Neither”.

Gaza Genocide

Starting on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with American support, launched a genocidal war against the people of Gaza. This campaign has so far resulted in the deaths of over 70,000 Palestinians, with more than 170,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

(The Palestine Chronicle)