Israeli shelling and demolitions continued across the Gaza Strip as a bombed house collapsed in Maghazi camp, killing and wounding Palestinians.

Several Palestinians were killed and others injured after a house collapsed in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday. The building had previously been targeted in an Israeli airstrike.

The correspondent also said that Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery shelling and demolished multiple buildings within their deployment areas south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. At the same time, Israeli artillery targeted eastern areas of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north.

Israeli forces continued to demolish residential buildings in areas under their control in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Artillery shelling and gunfire were also reported in the neighborhoods of Zaytoun and Sheja’iyya, where Israeli forces remain stationed.

The bombardment coincided with an entertainment and psychological support activity for children at a shelter near the so-called Yellow Line. Eyewitnesses said the explosions caused panic and fear among children and women attending the event.

Israeli drones also dropped explosive containers on several houses outside the areas where Israeli forces are deployed east of Gaza City.

Humanitarian Situation

On the humanitarian front, Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGO Network in Gaza, said that around 900,000 displaced people are currently living in extremely harsh conditions inside deteriorating tents.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, he stressed that tents are not a viable solution to a displacement crisis that has continued for more than two years in the Gaza Strip.

On September 29, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza. The plan included the release of Israeli captives, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the formation of a technocratic government, and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The first phase of the agreement came into effect on October 10. However, Israel has continued to violate several of its provisions and has delayed the transition to the second phase.

The agreement was intended to bring an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which began on October 8, 2023, and has resulted in more than 71,000 Palestinians killed and over 171,000 wounded, most of them women and children. Israeli violations and the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip have continued despite the agreement.

(PC, AJA)