How American Israel-First Sayanim Enabled and Protected Epstein (Part 2)
By Jamal Kanj
How many pedophile “financial gurus” enjoy the time, reach, power, and possess fake foreign passports to operate across continents, largely in the service of a single state?
In the first article last week, I argued that Jeffrey Epstein was not a lone rogue predator. This week, I turn to the more troubling question: how did Epstein, a man with no credible résumé, no transparent wealth, or a conventional career path, manage such an unconventional ascent into America’s halls of power?
Epstein’s rise was not the result of financial brilliance. He was a college dropout, hired as a teacher at an elite Manhattan private school on dubious credentials. A former student later recalled wondering, “How did this guy get his job.”
From there, Epstein invented the persona of a mathematical prodigy. A cover, uncertified qualification, designed to confer learning skills or deception to explain his rise into the world of high finance.
Epstein climbed the financial and social ladder through a singular relationship with the Israel-first Jewish billionaire Leslie Wexner.