Tamara Fox
Oct 18

It all leads back to Isntreal. We need to dismantle that fascist state!!

1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Frank Sterle Jr.
Oct 18

People are being perceived and treated as though they are literally disposable and, by extension, their great suffering and numerous deaths are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations. And it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones (i.e. for 10+ years) and famine-stricken regions. In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news. It clearly is an immoral consideration of ‘quality’ of life or people, yet it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

With each news report of immense yet unnecessary/preventable daily sufferings and civilian death tolls internationally, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts/famines globally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

General Western-world indifference towards the mass suffering via systematic starvation and slaughter inflicted upon helpless Palestinian non-combatants — notably, the children — will only have further inflamed long-held Middle Eastern anger. The actual provision by the U.S. (and to a lesser degree, Britain) of highly effective weapons used in Israel’s ongoing bombing raids will likely have turned that anger into lasting hatred seeking eye-for-an-eye redress. Perhaps even another attack on the scale of 9/11.

There’s an increasingly apt expression I've come across in the media: "God damn America!" (Maybe Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib simply implies it more often than other people/Americans.) ... America, and perhaps Britain, may be well on its/their way to being damned — never mind it/they somehow being God-blessed. Jesus Christ definitely would not approve of the almost systematic morbid greed and poverty rampant in “God's Own Country”.

