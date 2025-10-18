A protest against US police brutality. (Photo: Fibonacci Blue, via Wikimedia Commons)

Foreign wars have led to domestic repression, as in President Bush’s “War on Terror” and the Patriot Act at home. Israeli technology has helped to blur the lines between the police and the military.

Writing for Black Agenda Report, Margaret Kimberly explains how the Trump administration recently “declared war on the ‘enemy within’ and put the military on notice that they will mete out the same treatment domestically that they dispense around the world.”

In an ominous move, Trump, accompanied by Secretary of War (formerly titled Secretary of Defense) Pete Hegseth, told an assembled group of top military brass that he wanted to send the military to “dangerous” (Democratic controlled) cities, specifically citing Chicago as a “military training ground” in what he calls the fight against terrorism.

Declaring “Antifa” a Domestic Terrorist Organization, the President targeted individuals who are simply opposed to fascism, but not any group. Moreover, he made this designation under the recently declared National Security Presidential Memoranda/NSPM-7 entitled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.”

Under this decree, Trump listed as criteria “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

In “The War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification”, (2015), Jeff Halper describes how “Israeli” technology fits into this picture. Prophetically, Halper’s exhaustive survey of what he calls the “global pacification industry” includes a 600-building “urban warfare” training center nicknamed Chicago.

Halper’s book was a forewarning of security states to come, relevant now as Trump prepares to crush dissent at home.

Fifteen years ago, Halper warned about governments that blur the line between the military and police: “The fact that officers in the different police forces dealing with the Ferguson protests, who chose a confrontational approach backed up by heavy military equipment, were trained in Israel has led to a feeling that the people of Ferguson have been ‘Palestinianized.’”

There is a long history of the ways that foreign wars have led to domestic repression.

In “A People’s History of the United States—1492-Present”, (2003), the late historian, Howard Zinn, relates that after World War II, Russia and the United States emerged as victors. While challenging one another on what would be their fields of interest, they also acted to control their populations at home.

“It was an old lesson learned by governments: that war solves problems of control,” Zinn explains. “In a series of moves abroad and at home, (the United States) established a climate of fear – a hysteria about Communism – which would steeply escalate the military budget and stimulate the economy with war-related orders” (p. 425).

This fortuitous combination of policies enabled bipartisan support for more aggression abroad, which would require more repression at home (p. 425). Truman’s undeclared war in Korea would provide the context for a national consensus that excluded radicals, while joining liberal and conservative members of Congress under the banner of fighting Communism abroad and on the front at home (p. 427).

After 911, President Bush proceeded with the now familiar ploy of fighting a war on “terrorism” abroad, combined with the Patriot Act at home. This legislation gave the government “sweeping new powers to keep watch over us, enlarging its right to spy with wiretaps and computer surveillance, and allowing officials to conduct secret searches of homes and offices.”

Later, in 2012, the late Glen Ford wrote that “the savaging of the Bill of Rights was, in effect, a tag team effort between Obama and his predecessor, George Bush, two presidents united in a single-minded quest to remove all barriers to the imprisonment, without trial or charge, of persons anywhere in the world, including US citizens.”

Accordingly, Bush laid the groundwork for Obama’s approval of the National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA), a part of which codified the President’s authority to hold American citizens in indefinite detention without trial.

“Under a Black Democrat, the rule of law ceased to exist within US borders,” Ford concluded. “Obama had already declared the rest of the planet a killing ground.”

Therefore, when Trump summoned the generals to declare war on the “enemy within”, he was drawing from what Chip Gibbons calls “decades of counterterrorism policy.”

Indeed, it was the Treasury Department under Joe Biden that labeled both Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and Adameer Prisoner Support as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT), citing their alleged fundraising activities for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) as evidence.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Khaled Barakat for his alleged fundraising and recruitment for “terrorist” organizations.

In response, Samidoun charged “imperialist powers” with “repressing the Palestinian Diaspora, Arab community and international activists for Palestine that are resisting these countries’ support for the occupation.”

In a 2002 article “Operation Enduring War,” Zinn pondered the following question: Along with grieving for the victims of 911, why are we not grieving for the thousands of children who die each year due to lack of food and medical care?

The answer, at least to Zinn, seemed perfectly clear: “It would call attention to a political system in which the government can fund hundreds of billions for its military machine but cannot find the money to give free health care, decent housing, minimum family incomes – all those requisites for children to grow up healthy.”

“The wars abroad are always brought home,” Kimberly explains, “whether through the distribution of surplus military equipment to police through the 1033 Program or Trump and his cohorts claiming the right to kill anyone they choose through the Obama administration ‘kill list’ or indefinite detention of anyone a president may choose.”

In all of these ventures, Israel plays a major role by serving “as the preeminent vendor of hi-tech tools and tactics for waging ‘full spectrum’ war, smashing ‘terrorist’ entities, policing borders and internal ghettos, and ‘securitizing’ restive populations – all combat-proven, under real-life conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and besieged, hopeless Gaza.”

In response to Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza, Erica Caines writes that “Zionism acts as the sharpened instrument of capitalist imperialism, transforming a land and its people into a laboratory for displacement and resource extraction.”

“The fight against fascism is a fight against racism and capitalism,” Caines concludes. “The [recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] raid on a Chicago apartment building proves that the system’s violence at home and its wars abroad share the same logic and the same enemies.”

Nevertheless, when asked how he managed not to be crushed by what appeared to be an endless war against terror, Zinn responded: “To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness.”

In Palestine, the concept of sumud (steadfastness) mirrors the spirit of Howard Zinn. “Sumud transcends mere steadfastness,” Ramzy Baroud explains. “It represents a profound and deeply ingrained cultural phenomenon rooted in defiance, historical consciousness, unwavering faith, spirituality, the strength of family bonds, and the cohesion of community.”

Indeed, in response to Israel’s illegal interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was on its way to break the blockade on Gaza, there has been a wave of global protests and, for the past two years, since October 7, 2023, support for Palestine has increased around the world.

In Israel, there have also been protests calling for an end to the “war” but, for the most part, these rallies have focused more on bringing their hostages home than on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. There is no general recognition of the plight of Palestinians inside Israeli prisons, nor is there a widespread call to dismantle the Zionist regime.

Netanyahu is perceived to be the culprit, rather than systemic issues related to Zionism itself.

In the United States, too, focus is too often on personalities – Trump, Vance, Steven Miller, among others – as if successfully impeaching the President would solve all the problems that existed long before Trump took office.

“While criticizing the war on terrorism and exposing its many hypocrisies, we need to realize if we do only that, we, too, become victims of the war.” In that statement, Zinn expressed the need to look beyond the bogeyman of the moment in order to address systemic changes that cannot be solved by voting.

“The result of having our history dominated by presidents and generals and other ‘important’ people,” Zinn claimed, “is to create a passive citizenry, not knowing its own powers, always waiting for some savior on high – God or the next president – to bring peace and justice.”

Zinn knew that real power comes from the bottom up. “People who seem to have no power, whether working people, people of color, or women – once they organize and protest and create movements – have a voice no government can suppress.”

– Benay Blend earned her doctorate in American Studies from the University of New Mexico. Her scholarly works include Douglas Vakoch and Sam Mickey, Eds. (2017), “’Neither Homeland Nor Exile are Words’: ‘Situated Knowledge’ in the Works of Palestinian and Native American Writers”. She contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.