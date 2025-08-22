The Palestine Chronicle

letterwriter
Aug 22Edited

Thanks for this. I looked up the strike that injured Father Romanelli https://www.ncregister.com/cna/gaza-priest-exclusive-ewtn-interview which led me to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem website and their many churches in Palestine. https://lpj.org/en/the-patriarchate/diocese/parishes/israel-1/nazareth-parish-church-of-the-annunciation The Nazareth Parish - Church Of The Annunciation out links to the history because there's so much, much of it related to Jesus' family and teaching activities.

So in the outlink https://www.custodia.org/en/sanctuaries/nazareth/ there's this interesting phrase,

" With the arrival of the Persians in 614, the Christian community of Nazareth would have suffered a great deal of persecution from the Jewish community allied with Khosrau II. "

I looked this up. It seems that in regional war, not only did tens of thousands of Persian Jews ally with Khosrau II and attack Jerusalem, Jews living in Jerusalem turned traitor (as in so many other places--Toledo in the 700s for example) and facilitated the invasion from the inside.

What eventually happened is no surprise:

" In 630, with the Byzantine conquest of Galilee, the Jews underwent an extreme persecution that formally brought an end to the presence of the Jewish community in Nazareth. "

They had lost the war they gambled on. https://byzantinemilitary.blogspot.com/2013/06/the-sack-of-jerusalem-by-jewish-persian.html?m=1

All of this today is just the same garbage the world and the residents of Palestine have always been subjected to by these people, ever since they developed their religious obsession with land that they hauled up in front of to lust upon, from somewhere else even by their own religious fables.

As for all their pity parties about never deserving such terrible misfortune : they clearly cannot be honest about the reasons they "were thrown out of Jerusalem". How many times has a hasbara been honest that if the Jerusalemite Jews hadn't rolled the dice because of their greed, if the Persian Jews hadn't tried to conquer land that wasn't theirs, that expulsion would not have happened? I have never seen it.

It's time for the world to stop helping them in their religion-fuelled obsession for control of what IS NOT THEIRS. They are dragging us back into the Iron Age and if we let them, they will bomb everyone back into the Stone Age.

It wouldn't take much for them to surrender: they have no internal economy. Their tactics against the Palestinians give away their own fears, rooted in their status as a fake country that "made the desert bloom" via food imports https://www.jns.org/israel-has-to-be-much-more-food-self-sufficient-expert-warns/ and they can't meet demand with stockpiles https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Israeli%20Food%20Supply%20Chain_Tel%20Aviv_Israel_IS2022-0004.pdf

Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 24

Jesus Christ was/is about compassion, charity and non-wealth. His teachings and practices epitomize so much of the primary component of socialism — do not hoard gratuitous resources, especially in the midst of great poverty. Yet, this is not practiced by a significant number of ‘Christians’, likely including many who idolize callous politicians standing for very little or nothing Jesus taught and represents.

Prominent actually-Christlike Christian leaders/voices should often strongly-emphasize what Jesus fundamentally taught and demonstrated to his followers. However strange that sounds, institutional Christianity seems to need continuous reminding. They all should consider that the Biblical Jesus would not have rolled his eyes and sighed: ‘Oh, well. I’m against what the politician stands for, but what can you do when you dislike even more his political competition?’

It seems to me that America, and perhaps Canada, is well on its way to being damned; never mind it somehow being God-blessed. Seriously, some of the best humanitarians that I, as a big fan of Christ’s unmistakable miracles and fundamental message, have met or heard about were/are atheists or agnostics who, quite ironically, would make better examples of many of Christ’s teachings/practices than too many ‘Christians’. Conversely, some of the worst human(e) beings I’ve met or heard about are the most devout believers/preachers of fundamental Biblical theology.

There’s the seemingly systematic morbid greed and poverty, for example.

Indeed, I can understand corpocratically-inclined and extreme-wealth Americans supporting Trump’s soulless — hell, completely un-Christlike — and most ugly Big Beautiful Bill. But there are so many voters and elected Republicans who claim to be Christian yet defend, or at least are noticeably quiet about, the bill despite its ultimate cutting of access to health services and food aid/supports for the poorest Americans.

It’s bad enough for the Donald Trump government, that’s widely supported by the institutional Christian community in American, to cut whatever minimal government support there is for poor people, especially children, lacking food and/or those without access to privately insured health care. But to do so in large part to redirect those funds via tax cuts to the superfluously very wealthy — including those who have no need for more money, and likely never will — is plain immoral.

The money will mostly go towards an attempt to satiate the bottomless-pit greed of unlimited-growth capitalism and hoarded wealth. It’s morbidly shameful conduct by a supposedly Christian nation’s government, which is largely politically supported by institutional ‘Christianity’ in America. Jesus must be spinning in heaven.

