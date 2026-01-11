ICE’s tactics don’t just look Israeli; in many cases, they actually may be directly from the Israeli occupation forces.

Following the murder of 37-year-old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, nationwide protests took place against the brutality that this federal law enforcement agency is bringing to American cities.

While some have instinctively drawn parallels to Israeli violence against Palestinians, the connection between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is more than just the blood on their hands.

Although most Americans are unaware of it, ICE has a direct relationship with the Israeli military, which is training its forces to treat American citizens like Palestinians under occupation.

For more than two decades, ICE agents and executives have maintained relations with Israeli lobby groups, participated in training and exchange programs with the Israeli occupation forces.

On October 16, 2025, US Army veteran an…