Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

This is a gigantic blow to the Israeli intelligence community and has shattered their prestige. It also potentially makes an attack on Iran even more difficult.

Amidst an escalation of threatening rhetoric between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iran has revealed an intelligence operation of historic proportions. The Iranians not only claim to have retrieved thousands of classified Israeli documents, but now warn Israel that it can hit its secret nuclear weapons sites in the event its own are targeted.

On June 7, Al Mayadeen News and Iranian state broadcasters began releasing exclusive stories about a massive intelligence operation carried out by Tehran’s intelligence services “inside the Zionist Entity”.

According to Al Mayadeen’s original scoop, “thousands of documents related to the Israeli occupation’s projects and its nuclear facilities” were seized, and the operation had taken place some time ago and could only be revealed now due to security concerns.

Western corporate media and the Israeli Press have instantly attempted to downplay the recent revelations regarding Iran’s seizure of sensitive documents, claiming there is “no proof”.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has, however, acknowledged the Israeli nuclear document seizure, alleging that the reports about the nuclear documents obtained “seem to refer” to the Soreq Nuclear Research Center.

Grossi also claimed that Iran could develop a nuclear weapon if Israel decides to target its nuclear facilities, or that it may withdraw from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

The Iranian media revealed that the operation carried out by their nation’s intelligence was multi-pronged and included a direct on-the-ground operation, likely using spies recruited to steal sensitive documents and pass them on to their handlers. Therefore, this is not simply a cyber attack or hacking operation, but a direct infiltration of some of the most sensitive sites for the Israelis.

Until Monday, there was little said by the Iranian authorities directly regarding the matter. This changed with a groundbreaking statement from Iran’s Supreme Military Council (SMC), which confirmed the operation had seized classified documents from the Israelis.

According to the SMC, not only had they managed to seize highly sensitive documents relating to the Israeli nuclear weapons file and other government files, but Iran now possesses the capability to directly target and destroy the hidden Israeli nuclear facilities.

A direct threat was made against the leadership in Tel Aviv, stating that in the event that they decide to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, they will also strike theirs.

Another major development revealed by the SMC was that “the target bank” of the Israelis is “now on the table of Iran’s armed forces”. Further comments from Iranian officials affirmed that this meant that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has uncovered files which show what targets the Israelis are planning to hit and that they are reinforcing their air defences to defend these areas.

IRGC Major General Hossein Salami, later, hailed the intelligence grab as one of the greatest intelligence operations ever conducted, adding that the “myth of the Mossad has collapsed” and that Iran has already used the intelligence information collected to make their missiles more effective.

The same day, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This occurred right before a high-level meeting at the Kirya with his top intelligence and military leadership, the contents of which were subjected to a complete media blackout, but it was made clear that both the call and the meeting were regarding Iran.

The American President later noted, in a press conference, that he would not allow any Iranian nuclear enrichment. On the other hand, the Iranians are sticking to their original demands and refuse even to discuss the option of abandoning uranium enrichment altogether.

This is all important because what Iran claims to have pulled off here dwarfs a similar Israeli intelligence operation that was revealed in 2018, when the Israeli Premier claimed to have seized top-secret Iranian nuclear program documents. While Netanyahu presented the information as a revelation, in reality, the IAEA stated that nothing new had been revealed at the time.

In all, this is a gigantic blow to the Israeli intelligence community and has shattered their prestige. It also potentially makes an attack on Iran even more difficult, though at the same time encourages this due to the fact that the Israeli leadership is in a position where they seek to project strength.

The two Israeli counterattacks that took place in response to Iran’s Operation True Promise 1 and 2, were weak to say the least and didn’t achieve much beyond hitting a few Iranian military sites and a few components of its air defence network. Knowing this, the US and Israel claim that Iran’s air defences have all been destroyed, or at least critically diminished, which is clearly a lie that nobody beyond your average ardent pro-Israel supporters believes.

As the tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is again facing another threat, which could lead to its collapse, this time from the ultra-orthodox (Haredi) Parties.

The “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” is proving to be a dramatic failure, and the alternative appears to be a desperate attempt by the Israelis to back ISIS-linked aid looting gangsters, who have no support in Gaza, to overthrow Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli agenda in Lebanon is failing, and its army is far from ready to effectively carry out a ground campaign against Hezbollah, having spent its biggest cards already in that arena.

Slowly, the Israeli regime is crumbling on every front, and its Prime Minister is simply stalling at the stage. The one clear option forward appears to be a significant assault on Iran, but even this could backfire enormously. Yet, because of the weakness of Israel, this attack is more likely now than ever.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.