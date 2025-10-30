The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 31

Exactly why I don't use social media any longer and read what I want from Substack, Palestine Chronicle, and other media not controlled by zionistas. They can spread their "hasbara" all they want, but the world has seen the cruelty and genocide inflicted by this sick regime for two years now and well before in many other "Operations". Never forget or forgive!! 🇵🇸

Oct 30

Jamal Kanj offers a bone-chilling survey of the extent to which Israel-First billionaires have gained control of the "very architecture of the disinformation system... [that] ... reshapes how Americans think and how they view the world: through Congress, through newsrooms, through algorithms, and through paid “influencers."

I was already conscious of the deep penetration of our nation's information systems by the Zionist Lobby, but to see it laid out in such detail is breath-taking.

