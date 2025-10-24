The Palestine Chronicle

Les Johnston
Oct 25

Israel lies. The zionist criminals are being killed by the unexploded bombs. So many bombs, so much opportunity to kill off zionists doing their dirty work. Had Israel not performed carpet bombing, there would be buildings still standing. Annihilation was the objective so payback comes sooner.

ALYSON PRICE
Oct 25

We all know Israel lies , lies and lies again

We all now know how Israel kills its own people - as the Music Festival proved when after years of asking for it to run for an extra day and being refused , it was suddenly granted for 07/10 ? And how their own Apache helicopter gunship mowed down the festival goers and attackers alike as well as its missiles striking cars full of people getting away from the attackers . This is documented by film from the helicopter itself

Why did the IDF get called away from the area completely before that night ?

One would be drawn to imagine that it was expected after Egypt warned them twice the attack was coming and so Israeli lives were sacrificed to steal the entire Land of Gaza by murdering all its people and levelling the ground as if no one ever existed there apart from its people and the Israeli captives buried below its surface

No action is too low for Israel

