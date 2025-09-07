The Palestine Chronicle

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Sep 7

Kill every last Israeli, they do not deserve to exist

1 reply
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Sep 7

The Biden/Harris administration had essentially been saying to the Israeli government and/or Israel Defense Forces: ‘Here are our best bombs for your unconditional use, as per usual; but, for the political and news-media record, I ask that you please do not use them against non-combatant civilians.’ … Israel’s reply undoubtedly was a figurative ‘Duly noted’ while continuing its brutal mass-slaughter business-as-usual, largely against Palestinian children.

The then-campaigning VP Kamala Harris’s publicized view on such reckless arming of Israel and its anti-Palestinian onslaught was that “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

With similarly great hatred and rage felt by Israelis following the brutal 10/7 Hamas attack, that simplistic mentality and war-monger justification was effectively utilized by the Cheney-Bush U.S. administration immediately after 9/11 — especially for the plainly unjustifiable American/British foreign invasion of oil-laden Iraq. (I refer to it as the Cheney-Bush administration, since it was mostly run by Cheney, with George W. essentially symbolically president.)

It all really does feel a bit TOO politically convenient to be coincidental.

Either way, it's difficult to believe the 10/7 attack was truly unexpected by Israeli intelligence, albeit it may have been deadlier than the hypothetical Israeli insiders had anticipated. Regardless of the increasingly self-compromised mostly-corporatized Western mainstream news-media (unlike genuinely independent news outlets) basically deeming it non-newsworthy, it's no real secret that Israeli officials had been warned in advance by at least one credible source.

Those Israeli lives lost, however tragic, may be considered by the increasingly immorally opportunistic prime minister, and ilk, as a good investment or return — i.e. the future mass cleansing of Palestinians from their land, followed by its annexation along with its coveted natural resources.

The 10/7 assault conveniently enabled the Netanyahu government/IDF to justify or excuse extreme emergency war measures, then force through his/their ‘democratic reforms’ and do who-knows-what-more to Palestine — which so far has included atrocities like ethnically cleansing, systematic food-starving and mass slaughtering its long-time Palestinian non-combatants, especially children.

It's also convenient for other Israeli power interests — particularly with western world governments and mainstream news-media basically falling into line and towing it. And who's going to be able to stop the Israel Defense Forces with their state-of-the-art American-taxpayer-supplied weaponry?

2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
