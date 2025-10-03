The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EileenMc's avatar
EileenMc
Oct 3

Palestinians in Palestine are humanity’s heroes with those in Dispora. Yemen people are warriors as is Iranian government for taking action for our Palestinian friends.! Love you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Reader07's avatar
Reader07
Oct 5

Agree. Indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture