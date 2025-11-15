The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Sol Sön
Nov 15

Zionism is antisemitism.

https://mywisdom.substack.com/p/enforcing-the-peace

Thank you for sharing

Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Nov 20

Who can challenge the rights of the Jews in Palestine? Good Lord, HISTORICALLY, IT IS REALLY YOUR COUNTRY..."Yusuf Diya al-Khalidi, Arab Mayor of Jerusalem, 1829. If your Grand Mosque is built on the foundation of the Jewish Temple, I think that says a little something about who was there first. Yasser Arafat himself said in his biography that "The Palestinians have no national identity. I, Yasser Arafat, man of destiny, will give them an identity through conflict with Israel " "Half of us Palestinians are Egyptians and the other half are Saudis " Statement by Fathi Hammad, Member of the Hamas political bureau and interior minister in the Gaza strip from 2009 to 2014.

