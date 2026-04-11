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roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
26m

Another sign of the power and influence of the Jewish lobby; of the hypocrisy of so many of those in powerful positions; of the general ethos developed by the socialisation of schooling, of concentrated control of mainstream media, and of those who put money before people and their own interests before compassion, equity and justice.

Humanity greatly needs Dr. Aria Fani and those such as he who will speak of the reality, morality, actual causes, consequences, and implications of misdirection, false norms, the propaganda of government and the perfidy allowed by and hidden by government for their own preservation and benefit, rather than what is positive for their people or humanity as a whole.

Whoever is responsible for the action against him, not just the one who delivered the message, needs to educate themselves, open their minds, begin to question and, in fact, recognise that unless they do it is they that do not deserve to be or belong in a university.

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Nassim Fathallah's avatar
Nassim Fathallah
3h

..

... Typical "AMMERI KKK an" ✡ 🇺🇲 ZIONIST ARROGANT HYPOCRISY 🙄 😒 😑 😬 👎 !

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