Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed hundreds killed in retaliatory strikes and warned ships against transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Developments

Large-Scale Retaliation

A spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iranian armed forces carried out what he described as a large-scale military response to the “brutal aggression” launched by the United States and Israel at dawn on Saturday.

In a recorded address broadcast by Iranian media, the spokesman said the response resulted in the killing of “hundreds of American and Zionist aggressor forces.” He argued that the initial strikes on Iran demonstrated that Washington and Tel Aviv “understand only the language of force.”

He further stated that the US–Israeli assault caused civilian casualties, including children and students, describing it as further evidence of what he called the “brutal tendencies” of both sides.

According to the spokesman, Iranian forces responded “with high speed and high accuracy,” targeting vital security and military centers inside Israel. He also described “lightning” strikes against 14 major American military bases across the region.

The IRGC characterized the campaign as a “powerful and decisive response,” warning that operations would continue “more strongly and extensively than before.” The spokesman added that military leadership would continue to brief the Iranian public as the confrontation evolves.

‘No Ship Allowed’

As the military confrontation escalated, maritime tensions also intensified.

Reuters news agency reported that an official from the European Union’s naval mission Operation Aspides said vessels were receiving VHF radio transmissions from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warning that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most vital oil export chokepoint, linking major Gulf producers — including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates — to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption to traffic through the strait could have immediate consequences for global energy markets, further widening the impact of the conflict beyond the immediate military theater.

(PC, Iranian State Media, Reuters)