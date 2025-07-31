The Palestine Chronicle

Lisa
Aug 1

Survivor's guilt — after fleeing a holocaust (especially this exceptionally sadistic holocaust, which the entire world should be FORCING Israel to end) — is a form of torture so excruciating that the rest of us could never imagine it, no matter how much we empathize.

All I can say, is that I believe that it must offer your loved ones some small degree of comfort, to know you are safe. Despite the fact that the opposite is true for you. 💕

Jul 31

Thank you for sharing. Solidarity and blessings. Palestine will be free.

