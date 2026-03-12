Dawabsheh described what happened to his family. Around midnight last Tuesday, Israeli soldiers surrounded their home and ordered the family to evacuate immediately.

Iyad Dawabsheh was taken by surprise when Israeli soldiers carried out a large-scale raid on his home on Tuesday. Without offering any explanation, they informed him that they intended to occupy the house for two full days.

The house, located in the town of Duma, south of Nablus, is home to a family of nine. Yet this did not stop the soldiers from ordering the family to leave their warm home so it could be turned into a military barracks.

In recent weeks, Israel has intensified the illegal seizure of Palestinian homes in the West Bank, converting them into temporary military barracks and, in some cases, field interrogation centers for detainees.

Israel claims such actions are necessary for security during the current escalation with Iran. In reality, Palestinian families are forced from their homes into the bitter cold and darkness of night, often without shelter or any indication of when they will be allowed to return.