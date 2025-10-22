The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asma Parvez's avatar
Asma Parvez
Oct 22

Why is Judge Julia Sebutinde still the vice? She is clearly biased and has previously stated that she is in favor of Izrahell. She is not impartial and 100 biased.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
Jacqueline Holden's avatar
Jacqueline Holden
Oct 22

Delighted the IJC have once again reminded Israel that whilst occupier of the Palestinian Territories they have never and will not ever belong to them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture