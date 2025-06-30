The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
Jun 30

H.R.13680 - International Security Assistance and Arms Export Control Act of 1976

=Title III: General Limitations= - Amends the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to set forth the policy of the United States with regard to human rights. Directs the President to formulate international security assistance programs in conformity with such policy. Requires that the request for security assistance programs for each fiscal year be accompanied by a statement from the Secretary of State on the status of human rights in each country included in such program. Prohibits such assistance to any country which engages in a consistent pattern of gross violation of internationally recognized human rights, except when extraordinary circumstances exist which necessitate continuation of such assistance or the national interest of the United States requires such assistance.

Amends the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit all assistance under this Act to countries which grant sanctuary to international terrorists, except upon a Presidential determination that national security requires otherwise.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Amends the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit all assistance (except under the Agricultural Trade Development and Assistance Act of 1954 for disasters, famines, or other relief) to any country which transfers nuclear materials, equipment, or technology in violation of specified conditions, except where the President certifies that termination of such assistance would adversely affect vital interests, and he has received reliable assurances that such country will not acquire or develop nuclear weapons. https://www.congress.gov/bill/94th-congress/house-bill/13680

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Procopio Azucar's avatar
Procopio Azucar
Jul 1

this would've never happened if Bashar al-Assad wasn't betrayed by his 'allies'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture