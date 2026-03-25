A new interview explores Ramzy Baroud’s memoir, tracing Gaza’s history through one family’s enduring experience of displacement and resistance.

A new interview featuring Ramzy Baroud offers insight into his latest book, Before the Flood: A Gaza Family Memoir, focusing on the lived experiences of Palestinians across generations.

Speaking with renowned journalist Rachel Blevins, Baroud discusses how the book recounts the story of the al-Badrasawi family, beginning with their forced displacement during the Nakba and continuing through life in Gaza’s refugee camps.

The memoir centers on intergenerational survival, documenting how one family’s experience reflects the broader Palestinian condition under decades of occupation and exile. Baroud emphasizes the importance of reclaiming Palestinian narratives, arguing that storytelling is itself a form of resistance.

He also highlights the need to challenge dominant representations of Palestinians, placing their struggle within a wider historical and political context shaped by dispossession and resilience.

Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle and author of several books on Palestine, has long focused on documenting Palestinian history through personal and collective narratives.

The full interview is available on YouTube.

(The Palestine Chronicle)