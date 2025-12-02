The Palestine Chronicle

Les Johnston
Dec 3

The evidence provided here challenges the Zionists assertion that South Africa is deeply divided on its actions in the ICJ. The fallacy of that assertion needs to be noted.

The other aspect is that Israel is a state of dual nationals. Too scared or too timid to cut ties with their actual "homeland." The onus now shifts to states providing citizenship to these two timers. Two timers must be charged with partaking in the Gaza genocide by their "homelands." These two timers are a significant source of social upheaval and public safety in their "homelands." To deZionize these complicit criminals (when found guilty) is a subject yet to be raised.

Carlé Costa
Dec 3

The tentacles providing the zionist killers with world wide impunity it is an obvious and blatant aberration pointing to the "capture" of institutional legal systems (and political, of course) around the world. This case is a most necessary example to what must be done in every country to every own citizens participating in the Palestinian Genocide (and into every other, because at the date, there are several of them going on).

South Africa MUST be consequent with the exemplar outstanding initiative to take Israel to the ICJ for Genocide, and Ramaphosa must stop to play the lackey of US/Zionist endeavors.

Genocide and Torture, nothing less than the implementation of extermination and dehumanization of our brothers and sisters of Palestina.

Today they are being the victims: tomorrow could be us, if justice is not served to put in jail every one doer and collaborator with these atrocitys.

