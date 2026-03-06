The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan
9hEdited

.

Jeremy Salt has written an outstanding and comprehensive article for The Palestine Chronicle, on the ghastly endeavor that is coming to be known as the Epstein War, the vicious mass murder campaign being carried out by the Israel-U.S. Empire against the State of Iran.... by the two war criminals instigating this war crime -- Benjamin Netanyahu, in his efforts to destroy the last major pillar of resistance against the Ethnosupremacist Mad Dog State of Israel, and Donald Trump, in his last-ditch effort to distract the (U.S.) American public from looking any deeper into his criminal relationship with Jeffery Epstein and his own vile crimes against children.

.

Jeremy's survey of the scope of the present criminal activities of these war criminals — and the comparably admirable qualities of their victims — is something that should be on the front page of the leading newspapers of the U.S. and the West, but we won't see anything like that there, will we?

.

Instead, we see lies, obfuscations, and propaganda, and support for the war crimes of these villains by the servile minions that they and their ilk in the Israeli-U.S. Empire have sequestered in positions of power all over the Global North and the Anglosphere.

.

These wretched puppets who twitch at every command of their masters in Washington and Tel Aviv, have now come to be utterly despised by the vast majority of the ordinary citizens of the nations of the West... as the general populace in these countried has gradually been compelled to awaken from their long-standing stupor and self-inflicted sleep-induced ignorance with respect to the true nature of the forces that manipulate their lives and their own nations like so marionettes, to say nothing of the misery they inflict on the Global South.

.

All the while, the war criminals, Trump and Netanyahu, use double-tap missile strikes on concentrated civilian communities, such as girls’ schools, gyms, and hospitals, to kill over a thousand civilians in just five days, including the mass murder of hundreds of girls. But what else should we expect from the depraved Epstein Class?

.

Yet all the while, the servile minions of Empire – the so-called leaders of the western nations — in the teeth of the blatant evidence of the incomparably criminal nature of the present war crimes being carried out against Iran — dance to their masters’ tune, and sing the praises of these war criminals, while they valorize their crimes to the world.

.

Reply
Share
Foghorn's avatar
Foghorn
7h

Good article. Clearly the US thought that by bombing a school full of young girls, it would force the Iranians to capitulate. But of course, Iran will not back down from these vacuous and ugly hearted bullies. Fuck you Israel, you entitled bunch of blackmailing psychopaths. The day Israel is fully cancelled will be the day the world can not only breathe in peace, but actually crack a smile and feel that there is hope in the world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture