Will the war on Iran strengthen the Gaza-centered resistance camp and reshape Palestinian alliances across the Middle East?

The relationship between Palestinian resistance movements and Iran has long been shaped by a complex mixture of ideology, geopolitics, and necessity. While Iran remains one of the most consistent backers of Palestinian armed resistance, the political meaning of this alliance has evolved significantly over the decades.

For Palestinian movements, the issue has never been purely ideological. Instead, it has reflected difficult strategic choices in a political landscape largely defined by Western pressure, regional rivalries, and the realities of Israeli military dominance.

Understanding this relationship requires revisiting its historical roots.

From Revolutionary Solidarity to Political Distance

The relationship between Iran and the Palestinian national movement began shortly after the Iranian Revolution of 1979.