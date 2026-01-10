Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of deliberately fueling unrest and interfering in its internal affairs in a formal letter to the United Nations, as authorities report a return to calm and announce arrests of alleged Mossad operatives.

Iran has escalated its accusations against the United States and Israel, blaming both for fomenting violence and interfering in its internal affairs, according to a formal letter submitted to the United Nations.

In the letter, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, reportedly denounced what he described as the “ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct” of the United States, carried out in coordination with the Israeli regime.

The document, seen by the Reuters news agency, accuses Washington of actively encouraging instability inside Iran, including by openly supporting groups seeking to destabilize the country.

In the letter, Iran condemns “the ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct of the United States of America, in coordination with the Israeli regime, in interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through threats, incitement, and the deliberate encouragement of instability and violence.”

Tehran said such actions constitute violations of the UN Charter and international law, warning that they pose a threat to international peace and security.

According to the letter, the objective of these actions is to transform peaceful demonstrations into widespread civil unrest and to prepare the ground for foreign intervention.

On Friday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said: “The involvement of the United States and the Israeli entity is clear in the protest scene… leaders of armed terrorist groups are seeking to ignite a civil war to pave the way for foreign interventions.”

Police: Calm Has Returned after Unrest

Iranian police said social conditions across the country had returned to calm a day after nationwide unrest linked to economic grievances, according to Iranian media.

Speaking to the Iranian news agency IRNA on Friday, police spokesperson Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said ground assessments indicated that “a calm social situation” had been restored in multiple cities.

He added that only a limited number of incidents had been recorded, attributing them to groups he described as “terrorists,” and said no major confrontations had been reported in the latest security updates.

Iranian authorities say the country has entered its thirteenth consecutive day of unrest marked by violent incidents targeting both civilians and security forces.

Officials claim these incidents include ISIS-style attacks, among them the burning alive of a security officer and the killing of a three-year-old girl who was shot while in her father’s arms. Armed clashes between rioters and security forces have reportedly spread across several regions.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran reported a major incident in the eastern part of the capital, describing riots, vandalism, and arson. According to the report, gunfire and confrontations involving live ammunition could be heard as security forces confronted groups described as organized, gang-like rioters.

Iranian officials insist the violence is neither spontaneous nor isolated. They accuse foreign intelligence agencies—particularly Mossad—of acting on behalf of Israel and in coordination with the United States to orchestrate unrest aimed at destabilizing the country.

Officials say Washington and Israel have increasingly acted openly, applying security, political, economic, and psychological pressure on Iran.

Iran Reports Arrests of Mossad Operatives

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of several individuals, including alleged Mossad agents, accused of organizing violence in multiple areas as authorities intensified security measures.

Iranian security officials said on Monday that one alleged Mossad operative had been detained after operating covertly among demonstrators.

Al Mayadeen reported that, according to authorities, the suspect confessed to serving as a senior liaison, receiving tactical instructions via social media platforms such as Instagram and Telegram from handlers based in Germany.

Officials said his role included recruiting young people for street violence and producing fabricated material for distribution through foreign media outlets.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Reuters)