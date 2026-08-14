Iran reportedly derailed a US-backed plan for Syrian forces to enter Lebanon and target Hezbollah by threatening a major military response inside Syria.

Key Takeaways

Al Mayadeen, citing U News, reported that Iran thwarted preparations for a Syrian military intervention in Lebanon allegedly initiated at Washington’s request.

Tehran reportedly warned Damascus through Türkiye that an intervention could trigger attacks on more than 100 strategic targets across Syria.

The alleged operation envisioned establishing Syrian influence over Tripoli and targeting Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley.

U News reported that Iran threatened pressure on several fronts inside Syria, including Homs, the coast, areas near Aleppo and the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Iran thwarted a US-backed plan for Syrian military intervention in Lebanon after delivering a sweeping warning to Damascus that such an operation could trigger military action across Syria, according to a report carried by Al Mayadeen on Thursday.

Al Mayadeen attributed the information to U News, whose account was also subsequently reported by the Times of India, and other news outlets.

According to the report, the proposed Syrian operation was being prepared at the request of the United States and would have involved military action inside Lebanon, including against Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

Tehran reportedly communicated its warning to Damascus through Türkiye, saying that any Syrian military entry into Lebanese territory would be met by the activation of multiple fronts inside Syria and along its borders.

The central claims regarding the proposed operation and Iran’s response have not been independently confirmed by the governments involved.

More than 100 Targets

According to Al Mayadeen’s account of the U News report, Iran’s warning included the threat of a large-scale missile attack against more than 100 strategic targets in Syria.

The first wave would reportedly begin in Damascus, with the Syrian presidential palace among the potential targets.

Additional details indicated that Tehran threatened to activate multiple pressure points across Syria, including along the Syrian-Iraqi border, in Homs, the coastal region and areas near Aleppo.

The warning was reportedly not confined to Damascus.

Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also informed that a Syrian military operation against Hezbollah could expand into a much broader regional confrontation centered inside Syria.

According to Al Mayadeen, the warning prompted regional actors to reassess the potential costs of the scenario, particularly given Syria’s vulnerability to renewed internal and regional warfare.

The report characterized Tehran’s intervention as having transformed a military option that could be promoted by Washington into a potentially high-cost regional confrontation.

Tripoli and Hezbollah’s Missiles

The reported Syrian operation included plans extending from northern Lebanon to the Bekaa Valley.

According to U News, the proposed scenario envisioned declaring the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli an area of Syrian influence.

The military component would reportedly target Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, seeking to force the movement either to retreat or accept new security arrangements.

Al Mayadeen reported that Hezbollah did not view the proposed intervention as an isolated Syrian initiative.

Instead, the movement reportedly considered it part of a wider US-Israeli campaign aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of the Lebanese resistance from the east following Israel’s failure to achieve a decisive military outcome from the south.

UAE Ready to Finance Operation

The U News account also pointed to significant disagreements among regional governments over the proposed intervention.

According to Al Mayadeen, the United Arab Emirates expressed enthusiasm for financing a Syrian military operation in Lebanon and was prepared to cover fighters’ salaries and combat expenses.

Saudi Arabia reportedly did not oppose an intervention conducted within arrangements that would weaken Hezbollah, but sought to avoid a scenario that could ignite a wider regional confrontation.

Qatar, meanwhile, reportedly rejected the proposal.

Iraq also opposed a Syrian military expansion into Lebanon, according to the report.

Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri reportedly traveled to Damascus and informed Syrian officials that Baghdad rejected any Syrian military advance into Lebanese territory.

Wider US-Israeli Pressure

The reported plan comes amid growing pressure on Hezbollah and attempts to reshape Lebanon’s political and security landscape.

According to Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah viewed the potential Syrian operation as one component of a broader US-Israeli regional strategy rather than a bilateral dispute between Damascus and the Lebanese movement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised Syria as a potential source of pressure on Lebanon, while Tom Barrack, US ambassador to Türkiye and Washington’s special envoy for Syria and Iraq, previously invoked what he described as Lebanon’s possible “return to Bilad al-Sham.”

(Al Mayadeen, U News)