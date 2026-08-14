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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
10h

Iran as an emergent big regional power, is using it military power for the good cause of regional liberation from and against the empire. Al Jolani, the headchopper terrorist founder of the by the west (MI6, CIA, Mossad) concocted syrians Al Qaeda and leader of ISIS, is doing "his great job" for the USrael deep state shadow leaders (not for Trump as the orange gaga narcissistic paedo-genocidal gangster like to proclaim: he is an asset too, the pro-zionist show-whore for the masses and specially, for the israeli-Adelsons like sponsors).

Iran is sustaining the torch of human values and morality against the Epstein-Class (a gang of westerners and decrepit arabs who were shitting gold ... but perhaps for not so long more).

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Jane Lennie's avatar
Jane Lennie
13h

Why are these governments, whose countries are at much greater risk, so eager to be USA/Israel's proxies? It makes no sense.

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