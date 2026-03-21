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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
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It seems that Iran is not "goingWild" over Dimona because it showed a deliberated self-restrain not bombing the main Dimona facility (risking radioactive leaks) but the adjacent town: the cautious but strong -and proportional- retaliatory power shows militar capability and decision to do accordingly to the situation, serving as deterrence, but at the same time a manicured -and moral based- restrain to preserve human life and land protection. Even when dangerous, Iran is showing incredible balance in this by IS-US imposed and demential war of destruction. US has now almost the world wide monoply of LNG bussiness (check Richard Medhurst last video-post), then perhaps it is time for them to get off the conflict and let its mad dog-continental aircraft called Israel on its own? Dangerous times when empires are dying and still destroying and looting...

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