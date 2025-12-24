US President Donald Trump. (Photo: video grab)

An Axios report outlines five points of contention driving deep divisions within the MAGA movement, with disputes over Israel, Iran, and US intervention at the center.

A detailed report published by Axios on Wednesday reveals deepening fractures within the MAGA movement, as internal battles over Israel, Iran, and US global intervention intensify beyond the direct control of Donald Trump.

After nearly a decade in which Trump and MAGA were largely inseparable, the movement is now entering what Axios describes as an “existential war” over the future of US conservatism, with foreign policy emerging as one of its most explosive fault lines.

The report traces this unraveling through several key points of contention that surfaced over the past year, exposing competing visions of “America First” and Washington’s role abroad.

Iran Strikes Expose Core MAGA Divide

According to Axios, the most consequential rupture surfaced in June, when the United States joined Israel in launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The operation split MAGA between staunchly pro-Israel factions that praised Trump’s decision and a growing isolationist wing warning against another Middle East war.

Leading the opposition was media figure Tucker Carlson, who accused Washington of being pulled into a conflict that primarily serves Israeli interests. While the confrontation with Iran lasted just 12 days, Axios notes that the episode significantly accelerated the emergence of explicitly anti-Israel—and, in some cases, antisemitic—rhetoric within sections of the MAGA base.

The war in Gaza, unfolding simultaneously, further intensified these divisions, complicating MAGA’s longstanding alignment with Israel and exposing ideological contradictions between isolationism and unconditional military support for Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Role

The Axios report highlights November as another turning point, when Carlson hosted an interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose influence has grown rapidly among younger far-right audiences.

The interview brought simmering tensions over Israel into the open, triggering resignations within conservative institutions and widening rifts between pro-Israel conservatives and those increasingly hostile to Israel’s role in US foreign policy.

These disputes spilled into Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest, where MAGA media figures openly attacked one another before tens of thousands of supporters, underscoring how deeply fractured the movement has become.

Venezuela and the Limits of “America First”

Beyond the Middle East, Axios also situates MAGA’s internal crisis within broader debates over US interventionism, including Latin America.

While not the centerpiece of the report, Venezuela remains a recurring point of contention within MAGA circles, particularly among factions critical of sanctions, regime-change policies, and Washington’s historical support for opposition figures.

The growing skepticism toward US involvement abroad—whether in Iran, Gaza, or Venezuela—reflects a broader challenge to the bipartisan interventionist consensus that once dominated Republican foreign policy.

Vice President JD Vance, who dominated a straw poll at AmericaFest for the 2028 Republican nomination, reportedly attempted to strike a conciliatory tone, urging unity and warning against internal “purity tests.”

However, Axios notes that his refusal to draw firm lines has satisfied neither pro-Israel conservatives nor the isolationist wing.

(The Palestine Chronicle)