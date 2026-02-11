Iran insists talks remain limited to nuclear enrichment, while Israel pushes to broaden demands. (Photos: Iranian media, Al-Mayadeen, video grabs. Design: PC)

Before negotiations resume, Israel lobbies Washington while Iran and Gulf mediators work to contain escalation regionally.

Key Takeaways

Qatar and Oman launched parallel diplomatic efforts to preserve negotiations and prevent escalation.

Iran limited talks strictly to the nuclear file and rejected missile discussions.

Netanyahu met US negotiators seeking broader terms before talks resumed.

Washington considered wider concessions while mediators pushed containment.

Officials warned conflict could expand regionally if negotiations collapse.

Diplomatic Movement Across Capitals

A chain of diplomatic contacts unfolded across Washington and several Gulf capitals as uncertainty persisted over the next round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran.

According to Al-Jazeera, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call with US President Donald Trump during which both discussed regional developments and the future of negotiations. The timing was notable because no date had yet been announced for the second round of talks.

Almost simultaneously, Iran’s senior security official Ali Larijani began a regional tour. He first visited Muscat, where the first round of negotiations had taken place, before traveling to Doha. The Qatari Emiri Diwan said the talks addressed regional security and de-escalation efforts.

Oman’s foreign ministry confirmed Larijani met Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and discussed “pathways to achieve a balanced and equitable agreement.” Officials also reviewed the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations.

The coordinated contacts suggested mediators were attempting to stabilize the diplomatic environment before negotiations resumed.

Iran Sets Boundaries

Iranian officials repeatedly clarified their negotiating position during the same period.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s missile program would not be discussed and stressed that negotiations must remain confined to nuclear activity. Iranian officials have consistently linked any nuclear restrictions to sanctions relief.

Larijani described the first round of talks as “relatively good” but emphasized it was too early to judge their outcome. Speaking to regional media, he said progress was possible if discussions remained limited.

“If the Americans’ concern is that Iran should not move toward acquiring a nuclear weapon, this can be resolved,” he said. “But introducing issues beyond that will complicate the path.”

He also suggested Washington had begun adopting a more realistic approach by focusing on nuclear issues rather than military ones.

Iranian officials warned that any military attack — even limited — would trigger retaliation and could expand beyond a localized confrontation.

Israel Seeks to Broaden Negotiations

While mediators attempted to preserve a narrow framework, Israel worked to widen it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Washington and met senior US officials involved in negotiations, including envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, according to media reports. The meetings took place before his scheduled talks with President Trump.

Israeli officials have consistently argued that any agreement must include Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional alliances, not only enrichment levels.

Israeli reporting indicated concern that Washington might accept a deal limited to nuclear restrictions. Netanyahu was expected to present intelligence assessments regarding Iranian missile capabilities.

The visit occurred before a second round of talks had been scheduled, suggesting efforts to influence the negotiating framework itself.

Dispute Over the Agenda

The central disagreement is not technical but structural: what the negotiations should cover.

Washington has considered expanding discussions beyond nuclear activity. Tehran rejects this and insists sanctions relief correspond strictly to nuclear commitments.

Larijani stated that linking military and missile issues to the nuclear file would complicate the process and potentially derail talks.

Mediators in Oman and Qatar have attempted to keep discussions limited to prevent collapse before progress can be made.

The disagreement has delayed scheduling the next meeting.

Continuing Signals of Escalation

Diplomacy proceeded alongside warnings.

Iran accused the United States and Israel of creating pretexts for confrontation and regime change. Israeli officials stressed security threats posed by Iranian capabilities.

US military deployments in the region continued, while officials warned any confrontation could affect energy markets and regional stability.

The pattern reflected negotiations advancing in parallel with deterrence signaling.

Domestic Messaging in Iran

Inside Iran, officials reinforced their diplomatic position through public messaging.

Large rallies marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution were held across more than a thousand cities. Officials said public unity strengthened Iran’s negotiating position.

Foreign Minister Araghchi stated participation demonstrated national support during negotiations. Senior figures reiterated readiness for dialogue while rejecting pressure or expanded demands.

No official date has yet been announced for the next round of indirect negotiations.

Regional mediators continue consultations aimed at maintaining communication between Washington and Tehran. The outcome will likely depend on whether the parties agree on the scope of talks before addressing technical details.

For now, diplomatic movement across multiple capitals continues as each side attempts to shape negotiations before they formally resume.

(AJA, Anadolu, Iranian official statements, Israeli media, PC)