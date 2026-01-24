Iran’s military is believed to be better prepared than before the 12-day war with Israel and the US. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, AA. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Iran warned it will treat any US strike as an all-out war as Washington boosts its regional posture, airlines reroute flights, and Tehran announces security crackdowns.

Iran has issued its clearest warning yet to the United States, declaring that any American military strike—whether limited, targeted, or large-scale—would be treated as a declaration of full-scale war, as Washington escalates military signaling and regional tensions ripple across diplomacy, security, and civilian aviation.

A senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, said Tehran would respond “in the strongest possible manner” to any US attack, emphasizing that Iran would make no distinction between a symbolic strike and a broader military assault.

“Iran will treat any attack—limited or comprehensive, precise or direct—as an all-out war against it,” the official said, adding that Iran’s armed forces are now operating at the highest level of readiness.

According to the official, the visible US military buildup is being closely monitored. While Tehran hopes the deployment is not intended for confrontation, it has prepared for worst-case scenarios.

“This is why everything in Iran is on maximum alert,” the official said.

No Element of Surprise

The Iranian official further warned that any violation of Iran’s sovereignty or territorial integrity would prompt a response, though he declined to outline its precise nature. He stressed that countries facing persistent military threats from the United States have no option but to mobilize all available capabilities in order to restore strategic balance.

The official also framed the current standoff in regional terms, warning that the collapse of the Iranian state would lead to regional destabilization—an outcome he said Israel actively seeks.

He added that Iran’s current position is “far stronger” than it was during the recent 12-day war, noting that Tehran now operates without strategic surprise.

“There is no longer an element of surprise,” he said.

US Military Signals and Mixed Messaging

The Iranian warning follows statements by US President Donald Trump confirming that a naval “fleet” is moving toward Iran, while also expressing hope that force would not be necessary. Trump reiterated threats against Tehran, warning it against what he called killing protesters or resuming its nuclear program.

US media reporting indicates that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been directed toward the US Central Command area in the Gulf of Oman, though sources cited by Fox News said it would take several days before the carrier reaches a position from which it could conduct strikes.

Meanwhile, US officials confirmed that approximately 12 F-15E fighter jets were deployed to the region in recent days to enhance offensive air capabilities.

Despite these movements, reporting indicates that Trump halted a potential strike on Iran following diplomatic contacts with Tehran, logistical constraints, and negative feedback from regional allies.

According to Axios, Trump was prepared to authorize an attack ahead of a White House meeting on Iran held on January 13. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly warned Trump that Israel was unprepared for an Iranian response and that the proposed US plan lacked sufficient force.

Airlines Reroute as Risk Perception Grows

Regional tensions are now affecting civilian aviation. Dutch airline KLM abruptly canceled overnight flights to Tel Aviv and announced the suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The airline did not specify the duration of the cancellations. Germany’s Lufthansa Group has also restricted flights across the Middle East, citing concerns over a potential US-Iran escalation.

Israeli media have reported that Israeli security assessments now suggest the United States could launch an attack on Iran “in the coming days.”

Iranian Security Crackdown Inside the Country

Against this backdrop, Iranian authorities announced the dismantling of an organized weapons and ammunition smuggling network in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

According to Iran’s prosecutor in the port city of Imam Khomeini, intelligence services arrested four key members of the network and seized two vehicles carrying illegal shipments. The weapons were reportedly smuggled into the province via maritime routes and involved coordination with traffickers in a neighboring country.

Authorities confiscated more than 11,000 rounds of ammunition, including 9,100 Kalashnikov rounds and 2,500 handgun bullets.

Pentagon Strategy Frames Iran as a Containment Target

The escalation coincides with the release of the Pentagon’s 2026 National Defense Strategy, which places China as Washington’s primary strategic challenge, describes Russia as a containable threat, and outlines a firm policy of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The document acknowledges US military actions targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure and highlights Washington’s support for Israel during the recent 12-day war. It also warns that Iran, despite recent setbacks, retains the ability to rebuild its conventional forces and potentially resume its nuclear program amid stalled diplomacy.

The strategy further argues that Iran’s regional allies—though weakened—may attempt to restore their capabilities, prolonging instability.

Rather than direct US intervention, the Pentagon strategy emphasizes shifting the burden of deterrence to regional allies, particularly Israel and Gulf states, while preserving US capacity for “focused and decisive” intervention if required.

Taken together, Iran’s explicit warning, US military signaling, Israeli pressure, airline disruptions, and internal Iranian security measures point to a volatile moment in regional geopolitics.

Tehran’s message is unambiguous: any US strike, regardless of scale, will be treated as an act of war. Whether Washington’s posture is intended as coercive pressure or preparation for action, the consequences of miscalculation appear increasingly severe.

(PC, AJA, Al-Mayadeen, AA, Israeli Media, US Media)