Iranian officials warn Washington against sending ground troops as authorities deny reports of militant infiltration along western borders.

Key Developments

Iranian official Ali Larijani warns US forces against entering Iranian territory.

Larijani responds to speculation about a possible US ground invasion.

Iranian officials deny reports of Kurdish militant incursions along the western borders.

Authorities say Iranian forces remain on high alert across the frontier.

Kurdistan Regional Government also rejects claims of cross-border attacks.

Iran Warns US against Possible Ground Invasion

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned the United States against deploying ground forces to Iran, responding to statements by some American officials about a possible land invasion.

Writing on the social media platform X on Thursday, Larijani said Iranian forces were prepared for such a scenario.

“The brave sons of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei are waiting for you,” he wrote.

Larijani added: “May these evil American officials be humiliated by the thousands of dead and captured.”

“The land of Iran is not a place for devils to dance,” he said.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump told the New York Post earlier this week that he would not rule out sending American ground troops to Iran.

Trump said such an option could be considered “if necessary,” as the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States continues to escalate.

Iran Denies Reports of Kurdish Border Incursions

Iranian authorities also denied reports that Kurdish militant groups had launched cross-border attacks from neighboring Iraq.

Tasnim News Agency quoted the governor of Kermanshah province as saying that rumors about insecurity along Iran’s western borders were “completely baseless and false.”

The governor said Iranian security forces maintain full control of the frontier and that no infiltrations by hostile armed groups had been recorded.

“The borders of Kermanshah province are under the complete control of the armed forces,” he said.

He added that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the army, internal security forces and border guards were on high alert to prevent any breach of the country’s territorial security.

Local sources speaking to Al Mayadeen also denied reports circulated in American and Israeli media suggesting that Kurdish separatist groups had launched attacks toward Iranian territory.

The sources said there had been no detected movement of Kurdish fighters toward the Iranian border.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq likewise rejected reports claiming that Kurdish militants had crossed into Iran.

(PC, Tasnim news agency, Al Mayadeen, Social media)