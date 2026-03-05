The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
1h

I suspect that the US will seek to use a limited ground intervention on shore adjacent to the Straits of Hormuz as part of its plan to escort vessels.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture