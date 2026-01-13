Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Iran would respond in a “devastating and resounding” manner to any attack and would not allow anyone to threaten it, warning US President Donald Trump against threatening the Iranian people.

Nasirzadeh said that “all US interests anywhere in the world will be at risk if Trump commits any foolish act and attacks Iranian interests,” adding that any country that contributes to facilitating such an attack or places its bases at the service of the attackers would be considered a legitimate target for an Iranian response.

He added that Iran’s defensive posture was strong compared to the most recent war, citing measures taken to enhance military preparedness.

For his part, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami said that Tehran is today more capable than it was before the so-called twelve-day war. However, he noted that US and Israeli threats against Iran are real and that Iran is taking them seriously.

Earlier, a US official told Al-Jazeera that President Trump was expected to discuss options regarding Iran with his national security team on Tuesday afternoon, including military options.

In the same context, The New York Times quoted a US official as saying that the Pentagon had presented Trump with broader options for striking Iran than had previously been reported.

‘Names of the Killers’

In a related development, Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said, in response to President Donald Trump, “We announce the names of the main killers of the Iranian people: first Trump, and second Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Trump had earlier called on Iranians to continue protesting and to take control of their institutions. He also urged them to remember the names of those he described as “killers and aggressors,” saying they would pay a heavy price.

Trump said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the senseless killing of protesters stops. He added that “help is on the way,” calling for Iran to be made great again.

Iran has been witnessing protests over living conditions for a third consecutive week, against the backdrop of a sharp decline in the national currency and purchasing power. The protests have taken place amid a near-total internet blackout, with anti-authority slogans raised in several demonstrations.

In response, millions of pro-government protesters marched in several major cities, including Tehran, to show their support for the republic and to raise their voices against violent rioters and foreign intervention.

(PC, AJA, Iranian Media)