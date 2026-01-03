Handala announced it had obtained data from Ayelet Shaked’s phone, threatening further disclosures.

The Iranian-linked hacker group Handala announced that it had accessed the mobile phone of former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, publishing online materials it claimed were extracted from the device, including personal photos and videos, Quds News Network reported on Saturday.

The group reportedly threatened to release additional data that it said contains political and personal secrets, in what appears to be an attempt to generate political and psychological pressure within Israeli circles.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, Handala published approximately 208 pages of information allegedly taken from the phone, including contact details, some of which were described as “high-level.”

The group said the attack targeted Shaked’s iPhone 15, and asserted that it had also obtained content linked to devices belonging to some of her political aides.

However, Israeli authorities have not issued any official confirmation regarding the full extent or success of the alleged breach.

Security sources claimed that the intrusion may have been limited to accounts associated with the device, such as cloud backups, rather than direct access to the phone’s operating system.

The announcement comes amid a broader series of cyber operations attributed to Handala, which has previously claimed responsibility for hacking Telegram accounts and publishing large volumes of personal data allegedly linked to Israeli officials.

