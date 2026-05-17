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Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
3h

Great piece. Trump can’t even bomb Iranian civil infrastructure; if Iran hits water desalination in Israel and Gulf you will get a mass migration of millions maybe tens of millions. Iran gets 5 percent of water from desalination not so for Gulf and Israel where vast majority of water is desalination derived. If they blow up production and pipelines they will collapse world economy and Trump and Bibi will be despised in own countries and world unlike anything they experienced to now. Israel collapses world and American economy they will be much more hated for it than even their Gaza massacre

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