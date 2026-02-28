Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it destroyed a key US radar in Qatar, launching Operation ‘True Promise 4’.

Key Developments

Iran’s IRGC announced the destruction of the US FP-132 radar in Qatar.

The radar reportedly had a 5,000-kilometer missile detection range.

Tehran described it as a major American surveillance hub in the region.

The strike was declared part of Operation ‘True Promise 4’.

The escalation follows ongoing US–Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

IRGC Announces Destruction of Advanced US Radar

Iranian state television, citing the public relations office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that the American “FP-132” radar stationed in Qatar had been completely destroyed.

According to the statement, the radar system was considered among the most advanced US military assets in the region, designed to track ballistic missiles with a reported range of up to 5,000 kilometers. Iranian media described it as one of the most important American monitoring and surveillance centers in the Gulf.

No immediate confirmation was issued by US authorities regarding the destruction.

Part of Operation ‘True Promise 4’

The IRGC said the strike formed part of a newly launched military campaign dubbed Operation ‘True Promise 4’, signaling a continued escalation in response to recent US–Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

Iranian officials have framed the broader campaign as a defensive response under international law, following coordinated strikes targeting multiple provinces across Iran.

(PC, Iranian State Television, IRGC statement)